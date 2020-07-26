By on
0
Post Views: 1,625
1930s 1940s Famous Faces photographs Photojournalism

The Man From Mars Visits New York and Other Pictures that Made the News

The NYWTS published many great and historical photographs which reflect the era they were taken in as much as they reverberate with events today.

Cleveland Robinson, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Cleveland Robinson.

Newspapers aren’t much without photography because television and movies have shifted our gaze from words to pictures. It’s the eye-candy that sells the story.

The New York World-Telegram and Sun ran from 1931-66. It was a Liberal paper that grew out various mergers with other newspapers until it ran out of mergers and eventually readers. During its career the New York World-Telegram and Sun published many memorable stories like “The Rape of China” or reports on Pearl Harbour and its “Atom Bomb Stuns Foe–Devastation so great, extent not ascertained, Tokyo says”. It was a wordy paper. Until TV and movies in the 1950s and made pictures more important.

The NYWTS published many great and historical photographs which reflect the era they were taken in as much as they reverberate with events today. A whole catalogue of NYWTS photographs can be found at the Library of Congress.

 

Barbra Streisand, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Barbra Streisand.

 

 

Fats Waller, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Fats Waller.

 

Este Lauder, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Estee Lauder.

 

Ben Hogan, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Ben Hogan.

 

 

Leonard Bernstein, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Leonard Bernstein.

 

Katherine Dunham, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Katherine Dunham.

 

Four Miss America contestants, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Four Miss America contestants.

 

Bill Bradley, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Bill Bradley.

 

 

 

Angela Lansbury, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Angela Lansbury and family.

 

 

Annie Oakley, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Annie Oakley.

 

Female film industry workers, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Female film industry workers carrying a large American flag as part of a national Recovery Administration Parade in New York.

 

Ethel Merman, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Ethel Merman.

 

 

 

riot, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Bedford-Stuyvesant riot, 1964.

 

Man from Mars, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Man from Mars crosses 40th Street, New York.

 

Cassius Clay, Elijah Muhammad, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Cassius Clay and Elijah Muhammad.

 

 

March on Washington, photography New York World Telegraph and Sun

Bayard Rustin and Cleveland Robinson at the March on Washington.

 

Would you like to support Flashbak?

Please consider making a donation to our site. We don't want to rely on ads to bring you the best of visual culture. You can also support us by signing up to our Mailing List. And you can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For great art and culture delivered to your door, visit our shop.

You Might Also Like

Top