Illustrated Internal Bodily Functions in Japanese Woodcuts – 1800s

In the mid-19th Century, Japanese artists like Utagawa Kunisada (1786-1865) and Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1797-1861) depicted the working of your mind and body with lots of little people doing lots of things to make you work in Ukiyo-e, or “pictures of floating worlds”. These busy, intricate woodcuts have something of ‘Where’s Wally?’ about them.

Via: USCSF – which has great library of Japanese woodcuts