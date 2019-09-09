Illustrated Internal Bodily Functions in Japanese Woodcuts – 1800s

In the mid-19th Century, Japanese artists like Utagawa Kunisada (1786-1865) and Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1797-1861) depicted the working of your mind and body with lots of little people doing lots of things to make you work in Ukiyo-e, or “pictures of floating worlds”. These busy, intricate woodcuts have something of ‘Where’s Wally?’ about them.
Bōji yōjō kagami : diet advice for a healthy sex life
Artist unknown – woodcut – 1855
Inshoku yōjō kagami : Model for healthy diet
Woodcut – Unknown artist
Senaka ni hara kodomo asobi : Back and abdomen, children’s games
Kinrai ryūkō kabuki uwasa Kenbutsu no hara : Internal bodily functions dramatized by popular kabuki actors
Woodcut – Unknown artist
Shinō kōshō gozō no nazorae : Suffering, death, and effective life : metaphorical classifying organs according to 4 levels of social status, shinō kōs hō (samurai, farmer, artisan, merchant)
Creator: Rodonsai, Nozoki Shōshiki
Tainai jukkai no zu : Ten realms within the body
Creator: Utagawa, Kuniteru III, Artist – c. 1885
