1800s Art Food Medicine Travel And Places

Illustrated Internal Bodily Functions in Japanese Woodcuts – 1800s

In the mid-19th Century, Japanese artists like Utagawa Kunisada (1786-1865) and Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1797-1861) depicted the working of your mind and body with lots of little people doing lots of things to make you work in Ukiyo-e, or “pictures of floating worlds”. These busy, intricate woodcuts have something of ‘Where’s Wally?’ about them.

 

Bōji yōjō kagami diet advice for a healthy sex life Creator/Contributor: unknown, Artist Date: 1855

Bōji yōjō kagami : diet advice for a healthy sex life
Artist unknown – woodcut – 1855

 

Inshoku yōjō kagami Translated Title: Model for healthy diet Creator/Contributor: unknown, Artist Abstract: P008-b was the wrapper for P008-a Date: 19th Century

Inshoku yōjō kagami : Model for healthy diet
Woodcut – Unknown artist

 

Senaka ni hara kodomo asobi Back and abdomen, children's games Description: companion to P390 Creator/Contributor: unknown, Artist Date: late 19th C

Senaka ni hara kodomo asobi : Back and abdomen, children’s games

 

Kinrai ryūkō kabuki uwasa Kenbutsu no hara Internal bodily functions dramatized by popular kabuki actors Description: companion to P389 Creator/Contributor: unknown, Artist Date: late 19th C

Kinrai ryūkō kabuki uwasa Kenbutsu no hara : Internal bodily functions dramatized by popular kabuki actors
Woodcut – Unknown artist

 

Shinō kōshō gozō no nazorae : Suffering, death, and effective life: metaphorical classifying organs according to 4 levels of social status, shinō kōs hō (samurai, farmer, artisan, merchant) Creator/Contributor: Rodonsai, Nozoki Shōshiki, Author Date: late 19th C

Shinō kōshō gozō no nazorae : Suffering, death, and effective life : metaphorical classifying organs according to 4 levels of social status, shinō kōs hō (samurai, farmer, artisan, merchant)
Creator:  Rodonsai, Nozoki Shōshiki

 

Tainai jukkai no zu Ten realms within the body Creator/Contributor: Utagawa, Kuniteru III, Artist Date: c. 1885

Tainai jukkai no zu : Ten realms within the body
Creator: Utagawa, Kuniteru III, Artist – c. 1885

 

Via: USCSF – which has great library of Japanese woodcuts

