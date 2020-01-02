Gorgeous Vintage New Year’s Greeting Cards – Circa 1900

These greeting cards from the late 19th and early 20th-century celebrate the New Year with lucky pigs, foxes fleeing for their lives, at least one drunk frog, a bloom of children’s heads, happy chimney sweeps, cats (natch.), hotair balloons, boozed-up butterflies and gnomes. Witty, cute, fun and quirky, these cards are more kitschy than the lush cards of the Vienna Workshops, these greeting cards contain elements of our continued interest in miniature people and gigantic pets.

Via: HyperAllergic