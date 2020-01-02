By on
0
Post Views: 1,122
1800s 1900s 1910s Art Family Holidays photographs War

Gorgeous Vintage New Year’s Greeting Cards – Circa 1900

These greeting cards from the late 19th and early 20th-century celebrate the New Year with lucky pigs, foxes fleeing for their lives and at least one drunk frog

cats greeting card new year vintage

 

These greeting cards from the late 19th and early 20th-century celebrate the New Year with lucky pigs, foxes fleeing for their lives, at least one drunk frog, a bloom of children’s heads, happy chimney sweeps, cats (natch.), hotair balloons, boozed-up butterflies and gnomes. Witty, cute, fun and quirky, these cards are more kitschy than the lush cards of the Vienna Workshops, these greeting cards contain elements of our continued interest in miniature people and gigantic pets.

 

vintage New Year greeting cards

”Herzlichen Glueckwunsch zum neuen Jahre”, ”Happy New Year”

A Victorian New Year card (via Bolton Council)

A Victorian New Year card (via Bolton Council)

“A Happy New Year” (Raphael Tuck & Sons, 1870–1900) (via Boston Public Library)

“A Happy New Year” (Raphael Tuck & Sons, 1870–1900) (via Boston Public Library)

A Russian Empire New Year card (before 1917) (via Wikimedia)

A Russian Empire New Year card (before 1917) (via Wikimedia)

A Victorian New Year card (via Bolton Library)

A Victorian New Year card (via Bolton Library)

“Happy New Year to You” (1908)

“Happy New Year to You” (1908)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“Godt Nytaar! (Happy New Year!),” illustrated by Andreas Bloch (1860–1917) (via National Library of Norway/Flickr)

vintage New Year greeting cards

A Victorian New Year card (via Nova Scotia Archives/Flickr)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“A happy New Year to you,” on a Victorian card that once won fifth prize in a design competition (via University of Glasgow Library/Flickr)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“Prosit Neujahr! (Happy New Year!)” (Berlin, 1904) (via Wikimedia)

vintage New Year greeting cards

Robins and a cat celebrating the holidays (1876) (via National Library of Ireland/Flickr)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“Godt Nytaar! (Happy New Year!)” (1880) (via National Library of Norway/Flickr)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“A Happy New Year” (1909) (via New York Public Library)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“Best New Year wishes” (Berlin, 1900–10) (via National Library New Zealand)

vintage New Year greeting cards

A Victorian New Year card (via Nova Scotia Archives)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“A Happy New Year” (Raphael Tuck & Sons, 1909) (via Furman University Postcard Collections)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“Godt Nytaar! (Happy New Year!)” (1916) (via National Library of Norway)

vintage New Year greeting cards

vintage New Year greeting cards

A Victorian New Year card (via Nova Scotia Archives)

vintage New Year greeting cards

A lady jumping with her horse. Happy New Year greeting
Credit: Wellcome Library, London. Wellcome Images

vintage New Year greeting cards

“With the best wishes for the New Year” on a Victorian card (via University of Glasgow Library)

vintage New Year greeting cards

“Godt Nytaar! (Happy New Year!),” illustrated by Andreas Bloch (1916) (via National Library of Norway)

vintage New Year greeting cards

A kitten with a shoe full of flowers on a New Year card (1908) (McFaddin-Ward House Museum, via University of North Texas Libraries)

vintage New Year greeting cards

Photo by Amoret Tanner Collection –
Greeting card of musical frogs circa 1880

vintage New Year greeting cards

Photo by Amoret Tanner Collection
Chromolithographed and embossed greeting postcard

vintage New Year greeting cards

‘Prosit Neujahr”, ”Happy New Year”

vintage New Year greeting cards

New Year postcard to celebrate 1912

vintage New Year greeting cards

‘Bonne Année’ inscription on the front side while on the back side the postage stamp indicates the date of 25th of December 1910 and the city of Bulkeley, Alexandria, Egypt, as post-card dispatch place

vintage New Year greeting cards

vintage New Year greeting cards

Circa 1900

vintage New Year greeting cards

Circa 1900 – Austria

vintage New Year greeting cards

Cica. 1900

vintage New Year greeting cards

Historic New Year’s card with symbols of good fortune, boy forging horseshoes next to pigs, around 1900

vintage New Year greeting cards

American New Year greeting card 1875. “Life is but a smoke” Chromolithograph. Imprint: Copyright 1875 by L. Prang & Co. – Boston

vintage New Year greeting cards

Hot air balloons symbolising years, New Year postcard signed Santos Dumont, January 1st, 1907

vintage New Year greeting cards

New Year card for 1916 showing German soldier giving bouquet of flowers to a woman

Via: HyperAllergic 

 

You Might Also Like

Top