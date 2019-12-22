‘Adverts of Britain’s Yesteryear’ – The 1950s

The print advertisements featured in a great new book Adverts of Britain’s Yesteryear were almost works of art and they were skilfully created by hand by wonderfully talented artists and illustrators who worked tirelessly for hours if not days to achieve almost perfect results. Although many were racist and often sexist there wasn’t much consideration given to the matter or its consequences. Sean Naghibi [Sean@2day.fyi], a hoarder of all things old and retro decided to embark on an ambitious project of gathering the best of his favourite era, the 1950s. The collection can be found in this utterly fascinating book Adverts of Britain’s Yesteryear.

“Adverts of Britain’s Yesteryear” is a limited edition print-run of 50. It is published by London based design outfit TODAY. Purchases can be made at abybook.com

