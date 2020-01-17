The Great White Silence: Herbert Ponting’s Portraits from Captain Scott’s Antarctic Expedition

The photographer Herbert George Ponting, who died in 1935, is best known for photographing Robert Falcon Scott’s Terra Nova Expedition to the Ross Sea and South Pole (1910–1913). As a member of the shore party in early 1911, Ponting helped set up the Terra Nova Expedition’s Antarctic winter camp at Cape Evans, Ross Island. The camp included a tiny photographic darkroom for Ponting. After 14 months at Cape Evans, Ponting boarded the Terra Nova in February 1912 to sail back home with more than 1,700 photographic plates. At the time he expected these would be used by Captain Scott for lectures and fundraising in 1913.

British explorer and expedition leader Captain Robert Falcon Scott reached the South Pole on January 17, 1912. Although Ponting did not go all the way to the South Pole he photographed the Antarctic continent from a base on the coast showing us scientists at work, unusual wildlife, and “grand landscapes”.

Captain Scott and his team discovered that Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen had beaten them to the pole by five weeks on December 14, 1911. They all died weakened by extreme cold and dwindling supplies on the return journey, in late March 1912.

The Sleeping Bag by Herbert Ponting

On the outside grows the furside. On the inside grows the skinside.

So the furside is the outside and the skinside is the inside.

As the skinside is the inside (and the furside is the outside)

One ‘side’ likes the skinside inside and the furside on the outside.

Others like the skinside outside and the furside on the inside

As the skinside is the hard side and the furside is the soft side.

If you turn the skinside outside, thinking you will side with that ‘side’,

Then the soft side furside’s inside, which some argue is the wrong side.

If you turn the furside outside – as you say, it grows on that side,

Then your outside’s next the skinside, which for comfort’s not the right side.

For the skinside is the cold side and your outside’s not your warm side

And the two cold sides coming side-by-side are not the right sides one ‘side’ decides.

If you decide to side with that ‘side’, turn the outside furside inside

Then the hard side, cold side, skinside’s, beyond all question, inside outside.