Texas In The 1970s: Photos Of Life In The Lone State State

Message on a Wall in the Frio Canyon Lodge, 07/1972
Photographers working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Documerica Project recorded life in Texas in the early 1970s. The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971, with a primary goal of documenting adverse effects of modern life on the environment, but photographers were also encouraged to record the daily life of ordinary people, capturing a broad snapshot of America.
Dallas 1972
Woodrow Wilson, one of Leakey’s local characters, in his pickup, June 1972. He never works, but sits staring at the river from 7 a.m. until sunset.
Ranch Hand Who Works in the Area near Leakey, Texas, near San Antonio 05/1973
Interior of a Local Gas Station in Leakey, Texas, During the Noon Hour, near San Antonio, 05/1973
In October, 1972, a Pipeline of the Texas – New Mexico Pipeline Company Burst, Releasing an Estimated 285,000 Gallons of Crude Oil Into the San Juan River, 10/1972
Train passengers discuss continuing their trips with an Amtrak official at Kansas City, Missouri, June 1974
Dune buggy on Stewart Beach on the eastern tip of Galveston Island, July 1972.
Leakey, Texas, (photo taken with Permission), May 1973.
Leakey, May 1973.
A Texaco crude oil tank blazes against the night after being struck by lightning, near Houston, September 1972.
Teenagers in drugstore in Stockyards area of Fort Worth, October 1972.
A dog attacks an armadillo on a farm near San Antonio, December 1973.
El Paso’s Second Ward, June 1972.
El Paso’s Second Ward, June 1972.
Stanton Street in El Paso’s Second Ward, June 1972.
San Antonio, November 1972.
November 1972
Drugstore in Leakey, Texas, during the noon hour, May 1973.
Galveston Bay, June 1972
Galveston Bay, May 1972
Galveston’s West Beach on the Gulf Of Mexico draws huge crowds, July 1972
Houston 1973
