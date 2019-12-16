By on
0
Post Views: 3,245
1970s photographs Photojournalism Travel And Places

Texas In The 1970s: Photos Of Life In The Lone State State

The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971 essentially to document the adverse effects of modern life on the environment...

Message on a Wall in the Frio Canyon Lodge, 07/1972

Message on a Wall in the Frio Canyon Lodge, 07/1972

Photographers working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Documerica Project recorded life in Texas in the early 1970s. The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971, with a primary goal of documenting adverse effects of modern life on the environment, but photographers were also encouraged to record the daily life of ordinary people, capturing a broad snapshot of America.

 

Dallas 1972

Dallas 1972

Woodrow Wilson, one of Leakey's local characters, in his pickup, June 1972. He never works, but sits staring at the river from 7 a.m. until sunset.

Woodrow Wilson, one of Leakey’s local characters, in his pickup, June 1972. He never works, but sits staring at the river from 7 a.m. until sunset.

Ranch Hand Who Works in the Area near Leakey, Texas, near San Antonio 05/1973

Ranch Hand Who Works in the Area near Leakey, Texas, near San Antonio 05/1973

Interior of a Local Gas Station in Leakey, Texas, During the Noon Hour, near San Antonio, 05/1973

Interior of a Local Gas Station in Leakey, Texas, During the Noon Hour, near San Antonio, 05/1973

In October, 1972, a Pipeline of the Texas - New Mexico Pipeline Company Burst, Releasing an Estimated 285,000 Gallons of Crude Oil Into the San Juan River, 10/1972

In October, 1972, a Pipeline of the Texas – New Mexico Pipeline Company Burst, Releasing an Estimated 285,000 Gallons of Crude Oil Into the San Juan River, 10/1972

Train passengers discuss continuing their trips with an Amtrak official at Kansas City, Missouri, June 1974

Train passengers discuss continuing their trips with an Amtrak official at Kansas City, Missouri, June 1974

Dune buggy on Stewart Beach on the eastern tip of Galveston Island, July 1972.

Dune buggy on Stewart Beach on the eastern tip of Galveston Island, July 1972.

Leakey, Texas, (photo taken with Permission), May 1973.

Leakey, Texas, (photo taken with Permission), May 1973.

Leakey, May 1973.

Leakey, May 1973.

A Texaco crude oil tank blazes against the night after being struck by lightning, near Houston, September 1972.

A Texaco crude oil tank blazes against the night after being struck by lightning, near Houston, September 1972.

Teenagers in drugstore in Stockyards area of Fort Worth, October 1972.

Teenagers in drugstore in Stockyards area of Fort Worth, October 1972.

A dog attacks an armadillo on a farm near San Antonio, December 1973.

A dog attacks an armadillo on a farm near San Antonio, December 1973.

El Paso's Second Ward, June 1972.

El Paso’s Second Ward, June 1972.

El Paso's Second Ward, June 1972.

El Paso’s Second Ward, June 1972.

Stanton Street in El Paso's Second Ward, June 1972.

Stanton Street in El Paso’s Second Ward, June 1972.

San Antonio, November 1972.

San Antonio, November 1972.

November 1972

November 1972

Drugstore in Leakey, Texas, during the noon hour, May 1973.

Drugstore in Leakey, Texas, during the noon hour, May 1973.

Galveston Bay, June 1972

Galveston Bay, June 1972

Galveston Bay, May 1972

Galveston Bay, May 1972

Galveston's West Beach on the Gulf Of Mexico draws huge crowds, July 1972

Galveston’s West Beach on the Gulf Of Mexico draws huge crowds, July 1972

Houston 1973

Houston 1973

 

More: here and here.

You Might Also Like

Top