What America’s Shopping Malls Looked Like In 1989

In 1989, Michael Galinsky, then a 20-year-old student, took a month to cross the USA. Everywhere he went, he photographed America’s shopping malls. Malls were places to hang out, shop and eat. They became what sociologist Ray Oldenburg dubbed third places. Home is the first place; work is a second place; the third is where we connect with one another. Malls served a useful function. That’s not to say everyone was a fan. American writer Bill Bryson damned the mall, observing: “We used to build civilisations. Now we build shopping malls.” He referred to a malls in the UK as the “world’s largest gent’s toilets”. But America’s suburbs befitted hugely from these climate-controlled third places. And the best of all, of course, was that you could drive there and give your whipped hair one final backcomb before facing the world.

