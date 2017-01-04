Subscribe to our mailing list

Yugoslavian Computer Magazine Cover Girls of the 1980s-90s

By on 4 January 2017

racunari-1989_05_001

Računari was a computer magazine of the former Yugoslavia which lasted from 1984 until the late 1990s – surviving the economic turbulence and wars of the 1980s-90s, and even outlasting the country itself.  The title simply means “computers” in Bosnian – and its content was just that: very bland, very technical, nothing flashy… but its covers were another matter entirely.

Despite the very low-key tech content, the guys at Računari decided to put some spice on just about every cover.  Nearly every issue featured a ravishing Eastern Bloc Beauty straddling computer hardware.  Let’s have a look at some of these covers spanning the late 1980s and into the early 1990s.  Enjoy.

racunari-1992_10_001

Računari – October 1992

Računari - September 1986

Računari – September 1986

Računari -May 1991

Računari -May 1991

To give you a sense of the world going on outside – Slovenia and Croatia declare their independence one month after this issue was released.  Following that, Croatia is embroiled in serious fighting among its Serbian and Croation populations.

Računari -July 1987

Računari -July 1987

Računari - June 1994

Računari – June 1994

Računari - January 1988

Računari – January 1988

Računari - January 1994

Računari – January 1994

Računari - January 1986

Računari – January 1986

Računari - May 1992

Računari – May 1992

The following month, Bosnia and Herzegovina is recognized as an independent county.  It’s fascinating that, as geopolitical conflicts are waged, this humble computer magazine with its sexy cover models, pressed onward as if everything were “normal”.  But that’s how it is – amid bloody conflicts, life goes on.

I wonder if Slobodan Milošević took time to enjoy the cover babes of Računari.

Računari - December 1987

Računari – December 1987

Računari - April 1988

Računari – April 1988

Računari - July 1992

Računari – July 1992

Računari - March 1993

Računari – March 1993

Is it just me, or does this look like a hostage situation.  We’ve got a  panicked woman in bondage held in a bare room clearly against her will.  Should we alert the authorities?

But it’s not the only one to feature this theme.  The next issue features a much happier girl…  But, again, she’s in bondage, in a bare room with computer parts on the floor.

 

Računari - November 1993

Računari – November 1993

Računari - January 1989

Računari – January 1989

Računari - September 1987

Računari – September 1987

Računari - October 1990

Računari – October 1990

Računari - February 1994

Računari – February 1994

Računari - October 1988

Računari – October 1988

Računari - May 1993

Računari – May 1993

Računari - March 1988

Računari – March 1988

Računari - December 1991

Računari – December 1991

Računari - September 1992

Računari – September 1992

Računari - August 1988

Računari – August 1988

Računari - July 1989

Računari – July 1989

Anyone want to hazard a guess as to what this is about?  I’m thinking the tubing wrapped around her head is supposed to be a hardwire connection from brain to PC… but I could be wrong.

Računari - February 1992

Računari – February 1992

Računari - May 1988

Računari – May 1988

Računari - September 1988

Računari – September 1988

Just a girl and her joystick.

Računari - October 1994

Računari – October 1994

Računari - January 1992

Računari – January 1992

Računari-July 1988

Računari-July 1988

  • The Last Monkey

    Nice trip down the memory lane! Thanks!

    A few corrections though.

    (1) The language isn’t necessarily Bosnian. Serbian and Croatian share the same word for “computers”.
    (2) The magazine was published in Belgrade (Serbia), so technically also not Bosnian.
    (3) Yugoslavia and successor states were never parts of the Eastern Block. See non-aligned movement. You probably meant to say east-european.

    • Joe

      Was about to make the same remarks. The magazine was written in Serbian, though undoubtedly sold all over ex Yugoslavia. (3) is also an important distinction. Hopefully the author corrects these (albeit minor) details.

    • Бурл Бирд

      Hear, hear. It was certainly not Bosnian…

    • cyc

      a few corrections of the corrections:
      1. the language certainly isn’t Croatian and Croatian word for “computer” is “računalo”
      2. the are no successor states of yugoslavia, as it broke up and ceased to exist.

      • black out

        ALL of the current ex-yu states are considered legal successors of yugoslavia

        • cyc

          No they are not according to badinter arbitration committee and the UN resolution. Look it up.

          • black out

            badinter committee simply rejected the request of FRY (Serbia and Montenegero) to be the sole sucessor. succession was then shared among all the states, through subsequent agreements.

    • Nono

      bas sam ovo sad hteo da napisem

  • AlanOne7

    October 1992, second from top: I’m in love.
    Runner up: Oct 1988, in bathing suit.

    People forget that Eastern Europe was still under communist / Soviet control clear through 1990, making this stuff VERY risque for the times. Interesting list.

    • Cimile

      Former Yugoslavia was NOT under Soviet control. Even while being communist, it was fairly open and people had no restrictions to travel etc… This wasn’t risque at all – you could buy hard core porn magazines freely displayed on news stands and noone even batted an eyelash on that.

    • Бурл Бирд

      This was as wrong as one can get. Yugoslavia maybe was a communist/socialist country, but it was not “under Soviet control” since 1948. It was also a fairly liberal, western-oriented country with…why am I even explaining this, it’s basic facts.

      • cyc

        western-oriented only in terms of dire need of us dollars,deutsch marks and smuggled western products. in every other aspect a a bloody communist shithole.

        • Бурл Бирд

          Speaking from experience, or just out of your ass?

          • black out

            i am speaking from experience and i agree with them

          • cyc

            Facts, actually. But i guess your kind didn’t and doesn’t care as long as someone else pays for your lousy life. Both with money and blood.

    • Andrei

      Yugoslavia was a particular case. The Soviet Union was looking at it as a bad example for the other states, since it declared it’s non-alignment early on in 1948. As a fact, Stalin tried repeatedly to assassinate Tito.
      People in Yugoslavia could travel to the west without restrictions, pornography was uncensured and rock music was the bomb. So there was no “VERY risque” here. I think in some aspects it was a much more liberal country than many western countries.
      Just stop thinking in black and white terms about the world. Communist ideas were a real threat to the US capitalist establishment all throughout the last century, and the term has become almost diabolical, on the same pier with nazi. There are many types of communism, and not all of them mean totalitarianism, or an oppressive state organisation. People forget that some of the first communes were established in the US.

  • LOL – a lot of the models have strong hands… like farm girl hands

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/837dacea6c8f16aa36b70c415f517eec02673f737a79df7393978aa84e030dfc.jpg

  • Alex Pozgaj

    “very low-tech content” is as wrong as it can be. “Racunari” was filled with extremely high-tech content, covering many advance programming topics. It actually started as a “DIY computer” publication about a 8-bit Z80 based computer “Galaksija”, including hardware schematics, information where from to buy the components, ROM dump in HEX, and all the rest you needed to actually build a working computer at your home. Frankly, after 30 years in the industry, I don’t know of many publications which are more technology oriented.

    • Бурл Бирд

      It’s low-tech compared to 2016? 🙂

      • Alex Pozgaj

        The tech they were writing about was of course low-tech for today’s standards, but how they wrote about it was very technically oriented. Besides, I’d like to force some of my younger colleagues to read some of the articles from back then, they would help them understand what they are doing today. Programming is programming, it hasn’t changed much.

        The article is dead wrong on “the magazine was low tech, therefore they spiced it up with good looking women”.

        • Бурл Бирд

          Spot on.

          Though, I’m thinking, maybe hot girls don’t exactly fit with the typical western womeno-phobic computer-geek stereotype from the 80s?

          And also, Eastern Europeans, we are genetically low-tech 😀

          • Graham

            I’d say perving over completely superfluous pictures of hot girls fits exactly with that stereotype!

          • Бурл Бирд

            😀

        • Doot

          except, it doesn’t say that it was “low tech”

    • Zoran Pleško

      “low-key tech content” means that it that the content is “tech” and “low key”, meaning “modest tech content”. But Yugoslavia wasn’t a part of Eastern Block.

      • Adrian1x

        Eastern Bloc.

    • JR

      @alexpozgaj:disqus You are misunderstanding the English text here. In the article they never wrote “very low-tech content”. Instead they wrote “Despite the very low-key tech content, the guys at Računari decided to put some spice on just about every cover.”

      Let me explain :
      low-key tech content = technical content which does not try to be ‘flashy’, ‘pop’ or entertaining.
      ( hence their point : even though the content is not ‘flashy’ or entertaining, their covers were. 🙂

      • Alex Pozgaj

        Thank you for that insight. That’s true, it could also be read like that. Still, judging on the discussion about this article on FB, I’m obviously not the only one who didn’t read “low-key” as “not flashy”, but rather as “not very technical”. According to dictionary, “low key” means “of low intensity”, “understated” or “restrained” – and this can be easily misunderstood, especially in the light of many other gross mistakes they made in this article. If they meant “not flashy”, they should have chosen a different wording. “Hard core technical” would have been a much better choice.

        • Srdjan

          Hi Alex, I also missunderstood the first time I read but he is right. It is the same when someone is talking about low-level programming which actually requires high level of computer knowledge and hardware. Low-key tech knowledge is the knowledge about microcontrollers, processors in comparison to some other broad knowledge about tech like gameboys, hi-fi etc…

          • Alex Pozgaj

            That would be “low-level knowledge”, not “low-key knowledge”, at least in my book. Besides, your definition here differs from JRs definition of low-key as “not flashy”. 🙂

            Look, I’m glad if I simply misunderstood what the author wanted to say, but I’m still not convinced that this was a good choice of wording.

          • Yeoman Lowbrow

            Author here. I hope you read the previous sentence: “its content was just that: very bland, VERY TECHNICAL, nothing flashy… but its covers were another matter entirely.” If you hadn’t obsessed over the words “low key” you could’ve saved yourself some time.

            As to article being poorly written – I won’t contest too much. I was focused on just bringing these amazing covers to the masses; the text is just there to provide a modicum of context – it’s all about the eye candy with this article.

            But I’m glad these amazing covers reached a lot of eyeballs out there across the world. Cheers!

          • Alex Pozgaj

            Thank you for clarifying what you meant. I’m sorry I missed that part – I was reading on the phone.

            Thanks also for waking the memories of the old times. These magazines brought many of us to our today’s professions, it was nice to see them taken back to light.

          • Yeoman Lowbrow

            More than happy to oblige and thanks for taking the time to comment!

        • JR

          Yup, We totally agree that it’s not a very well written article and can be easily misunderstood. Lot of factual mistakes too. The covers though are just fabulous! 😀

    • I’d swap ‘low-key’ for ‘dry’.

  • dinoreic

    YU was great for many people, sad it was artificial and unsustainable economical fairy-tale.

    • cyc

      even more sad is the fact it was founded on occupation and genocide.

      • Aspasia

        ??? What on Earth are you talking about!? Yugoslavia was built on the antifascistic struggle of most of its people ( ok, only Croatia was with the Nazis).

        • cyc

          Struggle against what? In Croatia against the legitimate Croatian state?
          Or Serbia, a self-proclamed jew-free state?
          And with the help of that great guy and antifascist Stalin, a gross genocidal, communist occupation called yugoslavia?
          Who both, btw, persecuted again the Jews and all others whom they didn’t agree with.

      • Max

        Serbs will call it love and unity

  • Cinilak

    I find these women and the topics this mag covered equally sexy AF. Haven’t seen anything that goes so well together in a looong time

  • black out

    just wanna be that guy and point out that yugoslavia was not, in fact, part of the eastern bloc. that fact was a pretty big deal back then, geopolitically.

  • Damir Čolak

    Language is called: serbo-croatian

    But it´s not politically correct to say it. It’s croatian, serbian, bosnian ad noseum.

    • danny

      To be honest if croats and bosnaks have their “own language” then by that logic every town in every country would be a independent country with their own language. It’s a separatist political garbage move that only idiots believe in and idiots are the ones who started all the wars among brothers. So all that aside it’s all serbian language since one of the oldest nation is Serbian no matter the religion. Every other separatist garbage related nation came after them. Every town haves it’s own dialect and accent and with time they purposely altered their language or they have been forced to alter their language. To be unique and other bullshit but in reality all they became are separatist idiots which in few years will be irrelevant to any world topic besides that last one. One great example is croats who are the latest separation of serbs who forcefully alter their language and historic events since they share history with serbs since they are originally serbs they try so hard to be unique but today majority of the world learned what they are and so far majority is not bothered to learn and accept the alternation.

      • cyc

        A blatant example of greater serbian propaganda,fascism and agression.
        To have a language you first have to have a national literature. Which serbia only developed in the 19th century after it was liberated from licking turkish asses. even then it was limited to agression manifests and warmongering mythology spreading hate and glorifying military defeats.
        Still there is no culture proper in that shithole of europe, a land which collectively supports genocidal programs against their neighbors (you even say brothers), so nicely summed up by your “intellectuals” and politicians.
        Keep going, you’ll get kicked back in the dirt like in 1995.

  • My fave, from the February 1992 issue: ‘Word Perferct (sic) For Windows.’ Quality! Love the Spectrum 48K on one cover too. Don’t appear to be too many large breasts in the former Yugoslavia… 🙂

  • Kim Đong Un

    Nobody noticed the sick inflation in that commie-land?

    • Gamer X

      Well, as years progressed, the money was basically worth nothing at one point, like you said, due to inflation. Like you could have millions of Dinars during the 90s and that would be an equivalent of say, 10 USD nowadays.

      A million of present day RSD is about 8k eur/USD

      Crazy shit

  • Dragana Jurisic

    It’s Yugoslav not Yugoslavian

  • So, it is very interesting how old computer magazines looked 🙂

  • Spike Robinson

    Nothing is better for good relations between different countries and different people, than seeing the country’s hot women (and men) of every type. It it brings us all together as human beings. 🙂
    And actually these covers really work for me because I identify with the love and lust for the tech of the period, as well as as love and lust of these hot women. Viewing these covers gives me a real sense of brotherhood with the guys in Eastern Europe who were into IT. In this new world I work with a lot of those guys and I know they are excellent, passionate engineers and also great human beings. Contrary to the stereotypes we had in the West, back in the day.

  • Pavel Sopnev

    omg 2nd model is absolutely gorgeous

  • Nick

    Their women are hot and they know it

  • DJBudSonic

    From Floppy to Hard Drive in one article… ;-P

  • The Whispering Lad

    They don’t make em like they use to… /:

  • DutchS

    Blatant sexism is very much alive in Eastern Europe. I was in Bosnia in 1996 with the NATO forces and even chewing gum had topless stickers in the packages. I sent a couple to a schoolteacher I know with a sense of humor, saying I could get lots more because kids love stickers. She said, ummm, no thanks.

  • Andrew

    Are there any higher-res versions of these? I’d fuckin love some prints of them.

  • Totally dont understand your strike thru in Bosnian? Is that attempt to provoke people from Serbia, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia? There was no such thing as Bosnian language at the time, it was either Croatio-Serbian or Serbo-Croatian and we all perfectly understood each others. At every cover you posted here you can see that it was printed by BIGZ, which is a company in Belgrade, capital of Yugoslavia. Would be great if you remove that provocation and put the right language used in Racunari- at the time it started it was Serbo-Croatian.
    Thanks for the article tho, it was nice to refresh memories 🙂

  • Fikret Škrgić

    Eastern Bloc? I am pretty sure the girls were from Yugoslavia, not from the Eastern Bloc. What makes you think they were from an Eastern Bloc country?