The Brilliant Avant-Garde Movie Posters of the Soviet Union

"It is time for art to flow into the organisation of life." - Alexander Rodchenko, 1921

Soviet Union film posters

SEP (USSR, Russia) 1929 directed by Mikhail Verner

These extraordinary avant-garde movie posters are from the pre-Stalin days of the Soviet Union before Soviet Realism took a hold on graphic design. The period of artistic freedom in the Communist Soviet Union was relatively brief but some of these posters are amongst the greatest ever created.

 

Soviet Union film posters

The Love Triangle (Russia) directed by Abram Room and starring Ludmila Semyonova, Nikolai Batalov and Vladimir Fogel, 1927

Soviet Union movie poster

Sporting Fever, USSR (Belorussia) 1928 directed by Alfred Dobbelt and Boris Nikoforov, starring Boris Nikoforov

Soviet Union movie poster

The Eleven Devils (Die elf Teufel) Germany 1927 directed by Zoltan Korda and Carl Boese starring Gustav Fröhlich

Soviet Union movie poster

The Annenkov Affair (USSR, Russia) 1933 directed by Nikolai Beresnev

Soviet Union

Saba (USSR, Georgia) 1929 directed by Mikhail Chiaureli starring Sandro Dzhaliashvili, Veriko Andzhaparidze and Eka Chavchavadze

Soviet Union movie poster

Moulin Rouge (UK) 1928 directed by D.A. Dupont and staring Olga Chekhov’s, Eve Gray, Jean Bradin

Mertvaya Petlya, 1929

Soviet Union poster

John’s Skirts (originally called ‘Singer- Jim McKee’) USA, 1924 directed by Clifford S. Smith starring William S. Hart

Soviet Union movie poster

The Happy Canary (Vesolaya Kanareika), directed by Lev Kuleshov 1929

Pyat Minut, USSR, Georgia 1928

The Doll with Millions, Kukla S Millionami (USSR, Russia) 1929

Sparkakiada (USSR, Russia) 1927

Soviet Union movie poster

A Real Gentleman, (USA) 1928 Direced by Clyde Bruckman

Soviet Union film poster

Pyshka – (Russia) directed by Mikhail Romm and starring Galina Sergeyva, Anatoly Goryunov and Andrei Fait

These posters, many of them from the private collection of Susan Pack, can be found in Taschen’s Film Posters of the Russian Avant-Garde by Susan Pack.

Susan Pack graduated from Princeton in 1973. For 10 years she worked in advertising, latterly as senior copywriter at Saatchi & Saatchi in New York. She began collecting rare advertising posters in the 1970s, in due course acquiring one of the world’s foremost collections of avant-garde Russian film posters.

