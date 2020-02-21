The Brilliant Avant-Garde Movie Posters of the Soviet Union

These extraordinary avant-garde movie posters are from the pre-Stalin days of the Soviet Union before Soviet Realism took a hold on graphic design. The period of artistic freedom in the Communist Soviet Union was relatively brief but some of these posters are amongst the greatest ever created.

These posters, many of them from the private collection of Susan Pack, can be found in Taschen’s Film Posters of the Russian Avant-Garde by Susan Pack.

Susan Pack graduated from Princeton in 1973. For 10 years she worked in advertising, latterly as senior copywriter at Saatchi & Saatchi in New York. She began collecting rare advertising posters in the 1970s, in due course acquiring one of the world’s foremost collections of avant-garde Russian film posters.