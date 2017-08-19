Subscribe to our mailing list

The Incredible Miniature Worlds Of View-Master

By on 19 August 2017 | comments 4

WIZARD OF OZ VIEW MASTER SCANS

 

Hey everyone. This post is about all about View-Master and their amazing Miniature worlds, writes Lance Cardinal.  I have always been a HUGE fan of View-Master, especially the vintage 1960s, 1970s, 1980s View-Master reels. As a kid I wanted to be the person who made those small little sets and I think it began my obsession for anything small.

 

view master reel scans

 

I remember looking at them as a kid and getting lost in the magical worlds of the Flintstones, Muppets, Charlie Brown and many other popular fairy tales and characters. I have been aquiring these reels as an adult, and I now can appreciate the amazing miniature work done to make these happen. I loved the miniature worlds created by the artists, as well as seeing cartoon characters portrayed in “Real Life 3D”! I love the style and detail work…amazing!!I wanted to share some of these AMAZING View-Master reels.

 

WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER SCANS

 

So I used a lamp and a regular digital camera. I lit the reel from behind and used my macrozoom to take the tiny pics at high resolution. Then I edited them on the computer to fix brightness, contrast, etc. I tried to retain the original “Kodachrome” coloring when I could. They are quite beautiful and rich. Anyway, I hope you enjoy these reels and the artists who helped create these little minaiture worlds.

 

VIEW MASTER SCANS

Meet The Muppets View-Master

Meet The Muppets

Donald Duck and The Flying Saucer

Donald Duck and The Flying Saucer

WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER SCANS PETER PAN VIEW MASTER SCANS THE FLINTSTONES PEBBLES AND BAMM-BAMM VIEW MASTER SCANS GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS VIEW MASTER SCANS DONALD DUCK IN FLYING SAUCER PILOTS VIEW MASTER SCANS CHARLIE BROWN'S SUMMER FUN VIEW MASTER SCANS

 

And now for our main presentation, Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree.

 

WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER

WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER

WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER

WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER

WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE VIEW MASTER

 

Follow Lance, who works as Artistic Director and founder of the Calling Lake Fine Arts Academy in Alberta, Canada, on his Facebook Page here.

  • Aaron Neidich

    great post! as a kid I had a view master and a bunch of reels, including the Winnie the Pooh one shown here, one reel was of scantily clad models – i’d say circa ’65

    • njguy54

      …Which begs the question: Was there ever any View Master porn?

  • njguy54

    Wow, had no idea so much went into making them.

  • notreyf .

    Would have been great if you could have published these pictures in moving “3D” to give an impression of what they would have looked like through a View-master. It was one of the best gifts I ever received in 1970’s; like entering into my own little world.