The Extraordinary Movie Posters of Bill Gold

By on 8 March 2017 | comments 1

Bill Gold

Barbarella poster from 1968. “The fragments are a design trick to give it something that is not the normal,” he said. “You would normally have boxes down the side show all the stills, but this has a bursting excitement to it, like something has blown up. Pieces seem to be flying off the center. So here Jane Fonda is big up top, and then when you come down below, there’s a small sexy little figure with the tag line ‘See Barbarella do her thing.’ What’s her thing? We’d love to see it.”

The graphic designer Bill Gold was born in New York City, January 1921 and is best know for hundreds of classic film poster designed. His first posters included Yankee Doodle Dandy in 191 and Casablanca the following year. He began his professional design career at Warner Brothers and was made head of poster design in 1947.

He told the New York Times:

I know what movie posters should look like, instinctively,” said Mr. Gold, who lives in Old Greenwich, Conn. “I looked at everything that MGM and Paramount and all the companies did, and I never liked anything that I saw. I always found fault with the fact that they showed three heads of the actors, and that’s about all the concept they would use. And when I started to work, I thought: I don’t want to just do a concept with three heads in it. I want a story.

During his 70-year career he has worked with some of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers, including Laurence Olivier, Clint Eastwood, Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, Elia Kazan, Ridley Scott, and many more. Among his most famous film posters are those for Casablanca and A Clockwork Orange. He is now 96 and lives in Greenwich, CT.

Bill Gold in the Bath

Bill Gold in the Bath by Sid Avery

 

Bill Gold

The Wild Bunch poster from 1969

 

Bill Gold

Hitchcock’s ‘Rope’ from 1948. “Rope,” about two young men who murder a former classmate in their apartment and host a dinner party at the scene of the crime, was the first of seven Alfred Hitchcock films Mr. Gold worked on. “The whole trick here was showing Jimmy Stewart holding a piece of rope,” he explained. “What’s going to happen with that piece of rope? That’s me instigating the curiosity of the film idea. At first the lettering was very crisp and casual and typical. And then I felt it needed something to be more active, something to make it move more, so I added the lines.”

 

Bill Gold

Klute poster from 1971

 

Bill Gold

The Prince and the Showgirl poster from 1957

 

Bill Gold

Mr. Gold’s first assignment in 1942 after being hired by the Warner Brothers art department in New York was “Casablanca.” I thought all the characters in this film were very important, so I wanted them in the poster,” he said. “I put them in the background and put Ingrid Bergman in front of them on the left side of Bogart, but I wanted her to be looking on behind him. I didn’t want to tip off that there was a love affair.”
The studio had but one request: Wanting to sell Bogart as a star, it asked if the poster could be more exciting. “So I went back and put a gun in his hand,” he said. It worked.

Bill Gold

A Face in the Crowd poster from 1957

Bill Gold

Strangers on a Train poster from 1951

Bill Gold

Dial M for Murder poster from 1954

Bill Gold

Baby Doll poster from 1956

 

Bill Gold

‘Giant’ poster from 1956

Bill Gold

The Old Man and the Sea poster from 1958

Bill Gold

Bonnie and Clyde poster from 1968

Bill Gold

Illustrated Man poster from 1969

 

J Edgar poster from 2011. Bill Gold's last poster

J Edgar poster from 2011. Bill Gold’s last poster

 

Bill Gold

Mahogany 1975 poster

Bill Gold

The Go-Between poster from 1971

Bill Gold

Pale Rider poster from 1985

 

Bill Gold

Deliverance poster from 1972

 

Bill Gold

Marathon Man poster from 1976

Bill Gold

All the President’s Men poster from 1976

Bill Gold

Sugarland Express poster from 1974

Bill Gold

The Exorcist poster from 1972

Bill Gold

The Sting poster from 1973

 

Bill Gold

Yankee Doodle Dandy poster from 1941. Gold’s first poster.

Bill Gold

Hitchcock’s ‘Rope’ from 1948

Bill Gold

Splendor in the Grass poster from 1961

Bill Gold

The Wrong Man poster from 1956

Bill Gold

The Fox poster from 1967

  • Steve Mills

    There’s a digit missing in the year for Yankee Doodle Dandy in your first paragraph. Great post!