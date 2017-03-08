The Extraordinary Movie Posters of Bill Gold

The graphic designer Bill Gold was born in New York City, January 1921 and is best know for hundreds of classic film poster designed. His first posters included Yankee Doodle Dandy in 191 and Casablanca the following year. He began his professional design career at Warner Brothers and was made head of poster design in 1947.

He told the New York Times:

I know what movie posters should look like, instinctively,” said Mr. Gold, who lives in Old Greenwich, Conn. “I looked at everything that MGM and Paramount and all the companies did, and I never liked anything that I saw. I always found fault with the fact that they showed three heads of the actors, and that’s about all the concept they would use. And when I started to work, I thought: I don’t want to just do a concept with three heads in it. I want a story.

During his 70-year career he has worked with some of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers, including Laurence Olivier, Clint Eastwood, Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, Elia Kazan, Ridley Scott, and many more. Among his most famous film posters are those for Casablanca and A Clockwork Orange. He is now 96 and lives in Greenwich, CT.